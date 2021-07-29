Axonics (AXNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Axonics has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Axonics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $66.84 on Thursday. Axonics has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $68.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 9.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 0.07.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $379,140.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,429.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $81,747.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,477.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,848. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

