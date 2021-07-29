Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 77.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.92.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $48,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 113,181 shares of company stock worth $16,467,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $146.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.83. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

