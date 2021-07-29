Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,080 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,974,000 after buying an additional 433,574 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921,384 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,538,000. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.24 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.