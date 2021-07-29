Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

