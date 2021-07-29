Axiom Investment Management LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Axiom Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Longbow Research upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Redstone downgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

TXN opened at $186.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

