Axiom Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG opened at $230.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $231.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

