Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys 3,125 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 390.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,925 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in Intel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist dropped their price target on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

Shares of INTC opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.28. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $215.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

