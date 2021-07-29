Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

ACLS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.39. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $234,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,487,000 after buying an additional 150,236 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after buying an additional 532,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after buying an additional 45,205 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after buying an additional 506,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $12,902,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

