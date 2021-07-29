Aviva (LON:AV) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 467 ($6.10) price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, restated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Aviva has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 424.57 ($5.55).
Aviva stock traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 387.70 ($5.07). The stock had a trading volume of 4,291,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £15.23 billion and a PE ratio of 5.55. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 406.26.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
