Aviva (LON:AV) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 467 ($6.10) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, restated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Aviva has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 424.57 ($5.55).

Aviva stock traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 387.70 ($5.07). The stock had a trading volume of 4,291,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £15.23 billion and a PE ratio of 5.55. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 406.26.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60).

Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

