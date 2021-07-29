Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues Earnings Results

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%.

AVY traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $209.97. 11,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,715. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $111.80 and a twelve month high of $226.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AVY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.45.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

