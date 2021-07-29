Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.20. Avanos Medical reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE:AVNS traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.22. 284,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,985. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 74.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 342.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 19.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 28,392 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

