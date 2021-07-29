Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.42) per share for the quarter.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.86 million.

Shares of AUP opened at C$17.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 16.52 and a current ratio of 17.60. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$11.77 and a twelve month high of C$26.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total value of C$85,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,109,836.24.

AUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

