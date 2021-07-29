AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16.

Shares of AUDC opened at $32.05 on Thursday. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $38.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AUDC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

