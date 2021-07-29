Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Position Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) by 119.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation stock opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $50.48. The company has a market cap of $121.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

