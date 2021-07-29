AT&T (NYSE:T) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

AT&T (NYSE:T) was downgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $28.09 price target on the technology company’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

NYSE:T opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 119.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,532,000 after buying an additional 14,811,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 536.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,715,000 after buying an additional 10,823,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 604.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,429,000 after buying an additional 5,227,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

