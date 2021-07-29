Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATVDY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ATVDY remained flat at $$4.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $4.72.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.