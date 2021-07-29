Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the June 30th total of 358,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 110.9 days.

OTCMKTS:AEXAF opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.20. Atos has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $89.50.

Get Atos alerts:

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.