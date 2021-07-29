ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.22%.

ATNI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.50. 383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,465. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.56 million, a PE ratio of -66.62 and a beta of 0.23. ATN International has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -188.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ATN International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

