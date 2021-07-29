Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 112.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other Atlantic Avenue Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 67,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $673,570.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAQ. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASAQ remained flat at $$9.72 during trading on Thursday. 10,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,456. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

