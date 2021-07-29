Atheios (ATH) Price Hits $0.0008

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 29th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $33,732.41 and $14.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,989.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,322.50 or 0.05807716 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.55 or 0.01276701 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00350829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00122302 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.42 or 0.00616207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.04 or 0.00345178 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.55 or 0.00266438 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 46,036,338 coins and its circulating supply is 42,204,053 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

