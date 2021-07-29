AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 8,297 ($108.40). AstraZeneca shares last traded at GBX 8,266 ($108.00), with a volume of 1,998,905 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZN. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,224.62 ($120.52).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.52 billion and a PE ratio of 37.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,356.86.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.