Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.99% from the company’s current price.

ASTR opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Astra Space has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

