Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.51% of Assured Guaranty worth $16,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 129,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 99,637 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth $24,383,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,184,000 after acquiring an additional 145,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth $512,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $886,373.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $53,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,248,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE AGO opened at $46.73 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $52.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

