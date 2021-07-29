Aspire Private Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 70,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 135,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $4,207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,137,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,490,000 after acquiring an additional 56,710 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.81. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $73.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

