Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 661 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 33,050.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 52,684 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $3,693,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after buying an additional 19,897 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 457,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after buying an additional 174,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 321,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after buying an additional 133,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

