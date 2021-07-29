Aspire Private Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $8,954,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $284.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.04. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $287.50. The company has a market capitalization of $129.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.73.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

