Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 123,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,952 shares of company stock worth $5,619,059 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RTX opened at $87.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.78. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.12 billion, a PE ratio of -48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

