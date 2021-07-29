Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 1,083 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 123.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1,186.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 101,470 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 746.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,764,000 after acquiring an additional 650,346 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4,339.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 519,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,992,000 after acquiring an additional 507,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $123.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $48.36 and a 52 week high of $127.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 44.91%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

