Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 99 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Aspen Investment Management Inc reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,981 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 32,588 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,394 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.70. 118,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,700,094. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.98. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $98.67 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $214.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

