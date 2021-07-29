Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 973 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aspen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $78.27. 147,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,267,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.43. The firm has a market cap of $153.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

