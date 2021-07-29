Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 81 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,717,000 after buying an additional 719,314 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after buying an additional 341,076 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,299,000 after buying an additional 43,246 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 275,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,110,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,124,000 after buying an additional 179,710 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $7.48 on Thursday, hitting $495.83. 34,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,570. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $321.77 and a one year high of $507.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $490.74.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

