Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 37 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 203,152.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 249,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,746.00.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,719.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,246. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,462.65. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

