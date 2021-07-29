Aspen Investment Management Inc Purchases Shares of 5,497 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after buying an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,714,000 after buying an additional 101,734 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,810,000 after buying an additional 574,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Corning by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,987,000 after buying an additional 464,616 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 267,050 shares valued at $11,937,191. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.82. The company had a trading volume of 94,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

