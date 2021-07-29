Aspen Investment Management Inc Purchases 5,813 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 58,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,174,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,695,000 after buying an additional 89,563 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,203,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.18. 3,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,118. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.21.

