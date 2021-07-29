Aspen Investment Management Inc Invests $965,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,874 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Target by 129.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT traded up $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $259.51. 71,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,357. Target Co. has a one year low of $121.82 and a one year high of $262.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

