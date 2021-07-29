Aspen Investment Management Inc Invests $396,000 in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 305.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of COPX traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,095. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.90. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.