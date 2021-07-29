ASM Pacific Technology (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Downgraded by Mizuho to Neutral

Mizuho lowered shares of ASM Pacific Technology (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
ASMVY opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. ASM Pacific Technology has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84.
About ASM Pacific Technology
