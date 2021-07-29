Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS) traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03). 1,604,994 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 13,988,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.18 ($0.03).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £32.32 million and a P/E ratio of -11.00.

Get Asiamet Resources alerts:

In other news, insider Tony Manini bought 3,848,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £76,960.36 ($100,549.20).

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Asiamet Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asiamet Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.