Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASH traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,515. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.53. Ashland Global has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $95.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

