Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Insider Acquires £24,708 in Stock

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) insider Paul Harrison purchased 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

Shares of ASCL stock opened at GBX 430.60 ($5.63) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 401.15. Ascential plc has a 1 year low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -12.66.

ASCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ascential has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 416 ($5.44).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

