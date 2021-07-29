Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.08.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $137.51 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $154.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,467,000 after purchasing an additional 412,516 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,576,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 488.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,314,000 after buying an additional 274,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

