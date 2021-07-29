Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Downgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $160.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $170.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.08.

NYSE:AJG opened at $137.51 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $154.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after buying an additional 443,262 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,915,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,564,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,124,000 after buying an additional 100,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,467,000 after buying an additional 412,516 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $239,058,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

