Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 291,301 Shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,301 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Surgalign were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRGA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Surgalign during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Surgalign during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Surgalign during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Surgalign during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Surgalign by 514.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Surgalign stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.11. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.42.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgalign Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

