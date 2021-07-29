Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 152,187 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 90.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,187 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.06% of Old Second Bancorp worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSBC shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.44. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

