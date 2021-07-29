Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 8,883 Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.11% of Timberland Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 194.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 72,640 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 580,906 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,155,000 after buying an additional 48,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,504,000 after buying an additional 41,194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 14,680 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $33,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,864.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSBK opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.39. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.55.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 36.84%.

Timberland Bancorp Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

