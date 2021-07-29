Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 3,500 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 470.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,053,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,944,000 after purchasing an additional 868,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,895,000 after acquiring an additional 722,541 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,694,000 after acquiring an additional 695,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,537,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,094,000 after acquiring an additional 365,095 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

CWST opened at $64.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

