Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $314,000 in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INSE. B. Riley began coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

In other Inspired Entertainment news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 6,217,628 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $57,513,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE opened at $11.06 on Thursday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $256.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

