Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $201,000 in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.05% of Emerald as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Emerald by 211.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,065,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 1,401,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Emerald by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 78,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerald by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 20,247 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerald by 204.7% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 343,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 230,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerald in the fourth quarter worth $1,621,000. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerald stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $296.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.97.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 194.09%.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

