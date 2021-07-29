ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 33,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,535,304 shares.The stock last traded at $10.47 and had previously closed at $10.28.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jonestrading increased their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $754.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.01.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 125.76% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter worth about $199,000. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

