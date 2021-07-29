ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $121.35 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $78.80 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.60.

